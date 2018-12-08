David Lynch’s latest short, Ant Head, has two unlikely protagonists: a big block of cheese and a colony of ants.

The 13-minute film features music from the long-lost album Thought Gang, by Lynch and his frequent collaborator Angelo Badalamenti. The jazz album, made in the 1990s, was recently retrieved and released on vinyl on November 2. The music lends urgency and a sinister undertone to what is essentially an uninterrupted long shot of ants devouring a chunk of cheese.

The short was premiered in October at the Festival of Disruption, an art and music festival curated by Lynch. The American filmmaker’s credits include the cult mystery-horror television series Twin Peaks (1990) and its 2017 revival as well as numerous movies including The Elephant Man (1980), Blue Velvet (1986), Wild At Heart (1990) and Mulholland Drive (2001).