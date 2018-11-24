The teaser for Sathyan Anthikad’s Fahadh Faasil-starrer Njan Prakashan was released on Friday. Written by Sreenivasan, the film centres on a Malayali man called Prakashan (Faasil), whom Anthikad describes as a “typical Malayali youth we see around us.”

The teaser opens with Prakashan queuing up outside a dining hall at a wedding, waiting to rush inside to get a seat in the first batch. The food arrives and Prakashan begins to dig in. However, when the wedding videographer approaches their table, he straightens up and bites into a pile of banana chips, giving a perfect shot of himself for the wedding video.

“The feast is no good,” he says to his friend after polishing off everything on his banana leaf. “Did the sambhar have all the pieces? The side-dish had a smoky smell too.”

Also starring Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Devika Sanjay and KPAC Lalitha, Njan Prakashan will be released in December.