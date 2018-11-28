The lyric video of Rowdy Baby, the first song from the soundtrack of Balaji Mohan’s upcoming Tamil film Maari 2, was released on Wednesday. Maari 2 is the sequel to Mohan’s 2015 Tamil drama Maari, in which Dhanush played the role of a local gangster operating in Chennai.

In the song composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the protagonists, played by Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, describe what they mean to each other. Sai Pallavi’s character begins by calling Dhanush’s Maari her goli soda (a drink) and karikuzhambu (meat, lentils and gravy). Maari returns her compliments by describing her as his silk shirt and a “weight katte” (presumably a weighing scale weight). Sung by Dhanush and Dhee, the song carries on like this as the two characters give each other similarly strange adjectives and metaphors – all in the name of love.

Produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar Studios, Maari 2 is scheduled to be released in December.