The third season of British motoring show The Grand Tour will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 18 next year. The streaming platform also released a trailer for the new season on Tuesday.

The British series follows journalists Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May on their eccentric adventures and stunts as they test out new cars from across the world at scenic locations. The trio previously hosted BBC’s Top Gear.

The trailer of the third season shows the trio escaping from chaos and danger in the United States of America, Sweden, Colombia, China, Mongolia and Scotland.

Play The Grand Tour (2019).

Amazon Prime Video will also host a racing game based on the show, which puts fans behind the wheel with Clarkson, Hammond, and May. “So one moment fans are watching the hosts attempt some questionable automotive antics, and the next they’re at the wheel themselves - same car, same location, same chance to make a massive mess of it,” reads the official synopsis of The Grand Tour Game.