Amazon Prime Video on Saturday announced its first Tamil exclusive series, Vella Raja (White King), which will be released on the streaming platform on December 7. A Telugu and Hindi dubbed version will also be released, the company said in a press note.

The teaser for Vella Raja introduces Bobby Simha as Deva, a drug kingpin in North Chennai who is hiding in a notorious lodge with his loot of cocaine as a determined cop is on his tail. The show “revolves around the lives of characters who find themselves embroiled in a hostage situation while staying at the lodge”, according to the official synopsis. “Deva...must now escape with his loot while avoiding traps set by the police and his rivals.”

Also starring Parvatii Nair, Gayathrie Shankar and Kaali Venkat, the series has been produced by Tamil studio Dream Warrier Pictures (Joker, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru) and directed by Guhan Senniappan (Sawaari).

Vijay Subramaniam, director of content at Amazon Prime Video, said in the press note that they were excited to present their first Tamil Prime exclusive series. “This reaffirms Amazon Prime Video’s commitment of telling great stories across languages,” he said.