Richie Mehta’s upcoming web series starring Shefali Shah and Adil Hussain will be premiered in the Indie Episodic category at Sundance Film Festival, which runs between January 24 and February 3. The lineup for the category was released by the festival on Monday.

Titled Delhi Crime Story, the series also stars Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang and is based on the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a young woman in Delhi, who was referred to as Nirbhaya by a section of the media. The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who was assaulted and raped by six men in a private bus in Delhi on December 12, succumbed to her injuries on December 29.

Mehta’s credits include Amal (2007), Siddharth (2012) and India in a Day (2016). Among the other titles that will be screened are Stephanie Laing’s Bootstrapped, Sasha Gordon’s Maggie, Kate Krieger’s Delivery Girl, Britain shows Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared and Rosamund Pike’s State of the Union.