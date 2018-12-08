The makers of hit Japanese children’s show Ninja Hattori have partnered with Green Gold Animation Studios, the creators of popular Indian animation franchise Chhota Bheem, to produce a new season of the long-running anime series.

In a press note on Saturday, Shin-eiAnimation, owned by Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi, said it will collaborate with the Indian animation firm to produce episodes “in the 2D-HD through a digitally mastered process”.

“This collaboration with Green Gold will be another step forward for our business development in India, and we hope it will open new doors not only for ourselves but for the entire animation industry both in Japan and India,” said Takahiro Kishimoto, the head of Animation at International Business Department and Entertainment Division at TV Asahi.

Ninja Hattori is an anime action comedy based on the manga series created by Fujiko Fujio A. Released in Japan as Ninja Hattori-kun in 1981, it was launched in Nick India in 2006 and became immensely popular. It was rebooted in 2012, and has also been adapted into the 2004 film Nin x Nin: Ninja Hattori-kun, the Movie (2004).

The series centres on an 11-year-old Japanese schoolboy and his adventures with his tiny ninja friend, Hattori.