Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, has earned a reported Rs 27 crore at the domestic box office since December 7.

The inter-faith romance collected close to seven crore on its opening day and continued to climb over the weekend, according to trade sources. Set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, Kedarnath traces the love story between a Muslim porter (Rajput) and a Hindu tourist (Ali Khan). The film marks Ali Khan’s acting debut.

Kedarnath has not been released in Uttarakhand, where the government halted screenings citing law and order concerns in the wake of protests by Hindu groups.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Shankar’s 2.0 has earned an estimated Rs 26.75 crore in its second weekend, taking its total to a little over Rs 164 crore. The science-fiction thriller, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, was released on November 29 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. On December 5, Lyca Productions, which has bankrolled the film, tweeted that 2.0’s worldwide collection had crossed Rs 500 crore.