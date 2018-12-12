Rajinikanth is in every frame of the teaser of Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film Petta, which was released on Wednesday to mark the Tamil screen icon’s birthday. The superstar makes a grand entry as hoots and cheers erupt and the film’s popular single Marana Mass plays in the background.

The dialogue-free teaser is filled with montages of the actor. His honorific, Superstar, is spelled out in electric-blue lights. The 80-second video ends with a bonus for the actor’s fans: his characteristic ringing laughter.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Petta also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha Krishnan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Simran Bagga. This is Rajinikanth’s 165th feature and will be released in January 2019, in time for the harvest festival Pongal. Little has been revealed about the film’s plot, though Subbaraj has promised that it will be a light-hearted action-thriller, unlike the superstar’s recent politically charged films.