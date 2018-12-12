In the teaser of Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming Telugu comedy F2, Venkatesh and Varun Tej play two men who are deeply troubled by their married lives. “When we talk of history, we define it in terms of before and after Christ,” cries Venkatesh’s character as the teaser opens. “But when we talk of men, we have to define them as before and after marriage.”

For both protagonists, matrimony seems to be marked by frustration and chaos, and their wives (played by Tamannah and Mehreen Pirzada) are shown to be argumentative and demanding. The plight is shared by all of mankind, the teaser suggests. The comedy’s title , F2, stands for “fun and frustration”. The release date is yet to be announced.