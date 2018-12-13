Swati Shetty, the head of Netflix’s Indian content operations, has stepped down from the post of Director of International Originals and Acquisitions, reported Variety. A spokesperson from Netflix told the publication that the company felt the role should be moved to their India office in Mumbai. Shetty, who joined Netflix in August 2016, lives in Los Angeles. “It’s a pity she doesn’t want to move back to India,” the spokesperson told the publication.

The move is in line with Netflix’s increased focus on Indian original content, Variety said. Netflix’s first Indian original movie, Love Per Square Foot, and first series, Sacred Games, were released this year. Its expanding slate of Indian series includes an adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s Selection Day (which will be premiered on December 28), Prayaag Akbar’s Leila, Bilal Siddiqui’s Bard of Blood and a Baahubali spin-off. In November, the streaming giant also greenlit the Goa-set haunted house drama Typewriter directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Prior to Netflix, Shetty started Samosa Stories Entertainment and produced the movie Umrika. She has also worked at Balaji Telefilms, Star India and Walt Disney India.