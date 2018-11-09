Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh is directing a series for Netflix revolving around a haunted house in Goa, Variety reported. The announcement about the series, titled Typewriter, was made at a Netflix event in Singapore by Simran Sethi, a member of the streaming platform’s International Originals Production Group.

“When a new family and their attractive daughter move into the haunted home, the crew finds it difficult to balance the demands of school and chores with the renewed urgency of capturing the neighborhood ghost before it is too late,” Variety said about the plot.

Apart from Sacred Games, which is shooting its second season, Netflix has commissioned several Indian series, including Ghoul, Selection Day (which will be premiered on December 28), Leila, Bard of Blood and a Baahubali spinoff.

Sujoy Ghosh is also working on the Hindi film Badla, an official Indian remake of the Spanish thriller The Mysterious Guest (2016). The cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal.