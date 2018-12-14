The latest remix to hit the market is Tere Bin from Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action comedy Simmba. The first first song from the soundtrack, a remixed version of Aankh Maarey, was released last week.

In Tere Bin, composer Tanishk Bagchi reworks Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s original song of the same name with additional lyrics by Rashmi Virag. The song has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Asees Kaur. In the video, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan declare their love for each other against the backdrop of scenic towns and mountains in Europe.

The December 28 release is an official remake of Puri Jagannadh’s Telugu blockbuster Temper. The movie also stars Sonu Sood, Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Jadhav.