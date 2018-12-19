Akira Kurosawa’s Japanese classic Rashomon (1950) is set to be adapted into a television series, Variety reported. American production house Amblin Television has acquired the rights to the psychological thriller and is developing it as an anthology series.

The film, starring Toshiro Mifune, Machiko Kyo and Masayuki Mori, examines a samurai’s murder and his wife’s rape through the contradictory and subjective accounts of various characters. Echoing this theme, each season of the series will focus the recollection of a single event by multiple characters, reports said.

Amblin TV co-presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will serve as executive producers. The Kurosawa Estate is collaborating on the series.

“We couldn’t be more excited to adapt this extraordinary film as the foundation for a new dramatic mystery thriller series,” Frank and Falvey said in a statement on Tuesday. “It will explore the boundaries of truth and how different perspectives don’t often reveal the same reality.”

A subsidiary of Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners, Amblin Television’s credits include The Americans (2013), All The Way (2016) and Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House (2018).