American actress and filmmaker Penny Marshall died of diabetes-related complications at her California home on Monday, Variety reported. Marshall, who directed the acclaimed films Big (1988), Awakenings (1990) and Renaissance Man (1994), was 75.

Born Carole Penny Marshall in 1943, she made her acting debut with Richard Rush’s The Savage Seven (1968). A few special appearances in movies and roles in television shows followed, including The Odd Couple (1972-1974) and Paul Sand in Friends and Lovers (1974). Her big break was landing the long-running sitcom Laverne And Shirley, a spin-off from Garry Marshall’s Happy Days (1974).

The series, which ran from 1976 to 1983, followed the misadventures of Laverne DeFazio (Marshall) and Shirley Feeney (Cindy Williams), best friends and roommates who work at a brewery. While working on the show, Marshall tried her hand at direction by steering four episodes. She made her feature filmmaking debut with the spy comedy Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1986), starring Whoopi Goldberg.

With her next film, the Tom Hanks-starrer Big, Marshall became the first woman to make a movie that grossed more than $100 million, according to Variety. Her second film, Awakenings starring Robert De Niro, made her the second female director to get a Best Picture Oscar nomination. Her directorial credits also include the acclaimed sports comedy A League of Their Own (1992) and The Preacher’s Wife (1996). Her last film as director was the Drew Barrymore-starrer Riding In Cars With Boys (2001).

Tributes for the actress poured in from actors and filmmakers.

Penny Marshall &I made Jumping Jack Flash together & the 1st film she directed & the second film i was ever in.We laughed, we yelled & for her i was a little black woman in a big silver box”being dragged thru the streets of LA. My condolences to Tracy &family RIP Penny Marshall — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 19, 2018

#RIPPennyMarshall She was funny & so smart. She made the transition from sitcom star to A List movie director with ease & had a major impact on both mediums. All that & always relaxed, funny & totally unpretentious. I was lucky to have known & worked with her. https://t.co/pf2kfIkCH4 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) December 18, 2018

Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director. Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 18, 2018

I am absolutely devastated. #PennyMarshall was one of my dearest friends. I loved her. Funny, warm, a true individual and remarkable talent. #RidingInCarsWithBoys — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was a loyal friend, a pioneer for women in film, and true supporter of women in the industry. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/UL2yAgbNUr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 18, 2018

I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 18, 2018