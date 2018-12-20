Navrangi Re, a new television series on urban sanitation, is set to be premiered in January on Rishtey, Viacom 18’s Hindi entertainment channel. Co-produced by Viacom 18, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and BBC Media Action, the 26-episode series has an “underlying behaviour change message on sanitation”, according to a statement from the makers.

Set in a congested neighbourhood in a town in North India, the series centres on Vishwaas (Aamir Ali), a television journalist who finds his job on the line. “But in his hunt for stories, he discovers the gateway to bring about change for his Mohalla, aided by others,” added the press statement.

The series also stars Sushmita Mukherjee, Raju Kher and Vaishnavi Dhanraj. Apart from Rishtey, Navrangi Re will be available on Colors Gujarati and Colors Odia and on the streaming platform Voot.