The Chinese streaming website Bilibili.com will premiere an animation series on Karl Marx commissioned by the Chinese Central Government’s Marxism office, reported South China Morning Post. Titled The Leader, the series recounts the German philosopher and economist’s life story, the publication said. This includes Marx’s marriage to Jenny Von Westphalen and his friendship with Friedrich Engels.

The Chinese government has commissioned the series in association with Inner Mongolia, Weiming Culture Media and animation company Dongmantang, the publication said. Details about the series, including the number of episodes, have not yet been revealed but it is believed to have been created to mark the 200th anniversary of Marx’s birth.

“A trailer for the series on Bilibili had been viewed almost 10,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon, and 14,000 people were following it,” the publication said. However, some internet users seemed less impressed with the series because the main characters were “too good looking to be true” and because Marx’s handwriting appeared much neater than in reality, it added.