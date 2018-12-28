Arshad Warsi is Bhola Prasad Tripathi, who tricks multiple women into marriage for riches in Fraud Saiyaan. Bhola’s plans go awry when he meets his match in Chanda, who gives him an ultimatum to settle down in the film’s trailer that was released on Thursday.

The film stars Saurabh Shukla as Warsi’s accomplice and includes Sara Loren in the cast. “Will the Fraud Saiyaan manage to keep all his wives happy or will he get caught in his own web, the eternal male dilemma. The ride is about to get a little bumpy,” the film’s official synopsis reads.

Produced by Prakash Jha Productions and A Drama King Entertainment Production, the film has been written and directed by Sourabh Shrivastava and will be released on January 18, 2019.