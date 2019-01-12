Hrithik Roshan’s next project Super 30 finally has a release date: July 26. The movie has been inspired by the Super 30 IIT-JEE coaching institute meant for underprivileged students in Patna in Bihar, and stars Roshan as a character loosely modelled on the institute’s co-founder, Anand Kumar. Apart from Roshan, the cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh and Nandish Sandhu.

The initial release date was January 25, the same day as the Rani Laxmibai biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Posters were launched on Teacher’s Day on September 5, 2018. The first roadblock was a sexual assault allegation against the film’s writer and director, Vikas Bahl, in October. At the time, Roshan had announced on Twitter that the film’s producers, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment, would “take a harsh stand if need be”.

Subsequent reports suggest that Bahl is back on the project. It is unclear whether he will still be credited as the director.

The leading man’s father, Rakesh Roshan, was recently operated for throat cancer, and his reported recovery has removed another roadblock for the release.

The institute that inspired the movie has been accused of inflating its success rate and of denying its co-founder, Indian Police Service officer Abhayanand, credit. Reports suggest that Super 30 is not a biopic of Anand Kumar but an inspirational story about a dedicated teacher’s attempts to give his students the best shot at cracking the tough IIT-JEE entrance examination.