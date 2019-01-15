Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan, will be released on March 8, the filmmaker announced on Tuesday. Ghosh also shared a first look from the film, which shows Bachchan dressed in a black suit with a briefcase in hand.

Badla has been produced by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal, the film is an official remake of Oriol Paulo’s 2016 Spanish thriller The Invisible Thriller, about a businessman who is accused of killing his lover. This is Bachchan’s second film with Pannu after the courtroom drama Pink (2016).

Ghosh’s last release was Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh (2016), a sequel to the hit Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani (2012). He is also directing a horror series for Netflix, titled Typewriter.