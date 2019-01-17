Amazon Prime Video’s next original show is titled Made in Heaven and will be streamed from March 8. The show will be directed by Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Prashant Nair and Alankrita Shrivastava, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

Created by Akhtar and Reema Kagti and produced by Excel Entertainment, the series revolves around Tara and Karan, a pair of wedding planners in Delhi. “Their stories unfold over the course of an opulent wedding season,” a statement said. “As tradition jostles with modern aspirations against a backdrop of the Big Fat Indian Wedding, many secrets and many lies are revealed.” The ensemble cast includes Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

Made in Heaven will follow Zoya Akhtar’s feature Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh as a rapper in Mumbai’s Dharavi neighbourhood. Gully Boy will be premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in early February and released on February 14.