Heena Dsouza’s short film Faded attempts to question the conventional understanding of how a love story is narrated, be it in a book or a film. Through snapshots from the story of Mumbai residents Megha (Melissa Raju Thomas) and Sid (Arjun Radhakrishnan), the film argues that relationships in real life hardly fit into a three-act structure or have neat or clear endings.

“If this were a love story, it would conveniently end in a tragedy or in a happily ever after scenario,” Sid says in the film. “But unlike love stories, endings are hard to predict in love.”

The film is available on Humara Movie’s YouTube channel.

