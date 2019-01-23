Pranav Mohanlal plays Appu, a man who wants to distance himself from his father in Arun Gopy’s upcoming Malayalam drama Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu (21st Century). The title suggests that the film will take off from where Mohanlal’s 1987 crime thriller Irupatham Noottaandu ended. In that film, Mohanlal plays a gold smuggler. Pranav Mohanlal is his son.

In the trailer of Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, Appu declares “I can’t do this thuggery and fighting.” However, when he goes to Goa on a vacation, he is forced to settle scores with his father’s enemies. ‘Not a Don Story’ is the tagline of the film.

Also starring Zaya David, Dharmajan Bolgatty, Bijukuttan and Siddique, Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu will be released on January 25.