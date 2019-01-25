The teaser for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, starring Salman Khan, was released on Friday.

Khan features in almost every scene of the 1.5-minute clip. His accompanying voice-over says, “People often ask me what my surname is, what caste or religion I belong to. I smile and tell them that my father named me Bharat after this country. I cannot possibly reduce the value of such a weighty name by adding a surname or a caste/religious identity.

Also starring Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi, Bharat is a remake of the 2014 Korean blockbuster Ode to My Father, which traces the history of South Korea through one man’s life. Bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Bharat will be released this June, during Eid.

The film marks Ali Abbas Zafar and Khan’s third collaboration after Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).