BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul, a concert film on the popular South Korean band BTS, will be screened in select theatres in India on February 2. The one-day screening of the subtitled Korean-language film has been organised by the PVR Cinemas group as part of its programming section PVR Live, said a press statement on Monday. The list of theatres has not been announced.

BTS World Tour comes to India after screenings in select countries worldwide on January 26. The film covers the band’s August 26, 2018, performance at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, which kicked off their ongoing 12-country concert tour Love Yourself. The tour, which promotes the album series of the same name, ends in April and covers parts of Asia, North America and Europe.

Formed in 2010, BTS, short for Bangtan Sonyeondan (which translates into Bulletproof Boy Scouts), is a seven-member band comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Their albums include Dark & Wild (2014), Love Yourself: Tear (2018) and Face Yourself (2018). BTS made its debut in 2013 and is reportedly the first Korean pop group to top the US charts.

“Live concerts are the next big thing world over and getting a BTS concert film is a treat for millennials and fans of K-pop [Korean pop] in India,” Dharmesh Datta, the vice-president of Marketing and head of Alternate Content at the PVR Group, said in the press release.