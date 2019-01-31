Film and television producer Ekta Kapoor recently became the mother of a baby boy through surrogacy, Mumbai Mirror reported. The child, born on January 27, “is healthy and will be home soon”, the publication said.

Her brother, actor Tusshar Kapoor, also became a father in 2016 through surrogacy. Both siblings are unmarried. Other Bollywood celebrities who have opted for surrogacy include Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

A few members of the film industry congratulated Ekta Kapoor on Twitter.

Many congratulations and lots of love dearest @ektaravikapoor. Welcome to parenthood and joy... https://t.co/3uK93OvKEb — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 31, 2019

And this is the most heartening news this morning. Many congratulations Ekta. Welcome to the world and joy of parenting. God bless your baby with good health and lots of masti. 🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/dG92HnK2G1 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 31, 2019

Ekta Kapoor co-runs Balaji Telefilms with her mother, Shobha Kapoor. Her most recent television production is the rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In films, her upcoming productions include Jabariya Jodi starring Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare directed by Konkona Sen Sharma. She also produces several web series through AltBalaji, the digital wing of Balaji Telefilms.