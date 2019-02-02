After missing in action for more than a year, Pritam is back. The Hindi film composer has collaborated with American deejay Marshmello to produce a Punjabi dance track, Biba. The song and its video were released on January 31. Pardeep Singh Sran has sung for the track, and Shirley Setia joins him for a few lines.

Following his work in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal in 2017, Pritam announced that he would be taking a sabbatical. The hit machine has a number of releases lined up this year that include Abhishek Varman’s Kalank, Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra and Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore.