The finale of the eighth and concluding season of Game of Thrones will be “groundbreaking”, promised Kit Harington, who plays the iconic character Jon Snow. “I know how it wraps up,” the British actor told the KISS Breakfast radio show. “Yeah, I think it’s gonna be groundbreaking.”

Harington revealed that he told his wife Rose Leslie, who played his first love interest Ygritte in the show, about how it will all end. “...she wouldn’t talk to me for about three days,” he told KISS Breakfast.

Will the finale satisfy fans who have been hooked to the fantasy fiction series based on George RR Martin’s novels since it was first aired on HBO in 2011? “It’s a weird one to answer, that. I can’t really answer whether I’m happy or not,” Harington said. “I don’t think it’s about happy or sad really. I’m satisfied with what they did, but I don’t know whether I’ll be really satisfied until I see it.”

The final season of Game of Thrones will be premiered on April 14 on the Star networks and Hotstar in India. The previous seven seasons are being streamed on Hotstar.

Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told Entertainment Weekly that the final season, in which the alliance formed between Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) and the Lannister siblings will confront the White Walker zombies led by the Night King, will be about “these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death”. The season will be “incredibly emotional haunting” and “bittersweet” and will honour Martin’s vision, Cogman told EW.

The shooting of the final season took its emotional toll on the actors, added Kit Harington, who has moved on to other projects, including Xavier’s Dolan’s indie film The Death and Life of John F Donovan and the play True West. The 32-year-old actor told Australian GQ in a separate interview, “Everyone was broken at the end… It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

He told GQ that the scene that he auditioned for was the one in which Jon Snow has to dissuade Ygritte from setting off on a military campaign “while also concealing his secret plan to betray her... while also making it clear that he’d fallen in love with her”.

The show got him international fame, but “it’s done now”, Harington told GQ. “We’ve got eight seasons, and they can sit on a bookshelf at home ’til the end of time,” he added.

