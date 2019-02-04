Remo D’Souza’s dance film ABCD 3 (Any Body Can Dance 3) will be released on November 8, the makers announced on Monday. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will return in the third installment of the series after appearing in the second part, which was released in 2015. The supporting cast includes Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana.

The series began in 2013 with choreographers Prabhu Deva and Ganesh Acharya playing the lead roles, accompanied by a host of dancers as supporting characters. The film, touted as India’s first 3D dance film, was a box office success, as was the second movie.

Katrina Kaif was to have starred with Dhawan in the third film, but dropped out over alleged scheduling conflicts with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, which co-stars Salman Khan.