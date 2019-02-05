Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha step into the shoes of Amjad Khan and Helen in Mungda from Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal. The song is a remake of the 1977 hit Tu Mungda Mungda, composed by Rajesh Roshan for Raj Sippy’s Inkaar and featuring Helen dancing to Usha Mangeshkar’s vocals in a smoke-filled bar.

The Total Dhamaal version is a club track with token rap verses. The video opens with Sinha dancing on a stage. Devgn joins in briefly. The song has been recreated by Gourov-Roshin with additional lyrics by Kunwar Juneja. The singers are Jyotica Tangri, Shubhro Ganguly and Shaan.

Play Mungda, Total Dhamaal.

This is the second classic song to be retooled for the film after Paisa Yeh Paisa from Subhash Ghai’s Karz (1980).

Total Dhamaal is the third film in Kumar’s Dhamaal comedy series. Also starring Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Javed Jaffrey and Sanjay Mishra, the film will be released on February 22.