The makers of the Telugu version of the Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love on Wednesday released a new promotional video featuring Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an internet sensation last year when a clip of her winking in a song from the movie went viral. In the video, titled “Lovers Day Romantic Teaser”, Varrier is seen with her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof outside what appears to be their school building. The two exchange in some flirtatious banter before he surprises her with a kiss. The video has well over a million views and was reportedly trending on Twitter shortly after its release, with some criticising the actors for the scene and objecting to the kiss.

Play Lovers Day Romantic Teaser.

Omar Lulu’s Oru Adaar Love will be released on February 14. Dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada are also being released.

The film was earlier scheduled to open in theatres in 2018, but was reportedly re-shot to increase Varrier’s role after she became an overnight celebrity. The clip that shot her to fame was from the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, in which she winks at Rouf’s character across a crowded school hall. When Google India released its top search trends of 2018, Varrier overshot Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan and Meghan Markle. The actress is also set to make her Hindi film debut in the movie Sridevi Bungalow.