BBC unveiled five new natural history shows as part of its Planet lineup in a press note on Monday. The lineup includes One Planet: Seven Worlds, Planet Earth III, Green Planet, Perfect Planet and Frozen Planet II.

Presented by renowned naturalist David Attenborough, One Planet: Seven Worlds will explore the seven continents of the world and their wildlife. The seven-part series will be premiered in the coming months.

The Planet section was born with the launch of BBC’s wildly popular Planet Earth series in 2006. Green Planet, which is scheduled for 2021, will depict “emotional stories and surprising heroes in the plant world.” Perfect Planet, which is aiming for a 2020 release, will fuse natural history and earth sciences, while Frozen Planet II will dig deep into the wildernesses of the Arctic and Antarctica. The third season of Planet Earth will be premiered on the channel in 2022.

The new line-up under the Planet section will allow the channel to explore the natural world like never before, BBC Director of Content, Charlotte Moore said in the press note. “These new series will look in depth at specific aspects of the natural world, giving revealing and sometimes surprising insights to animals and the habitats they live in,” Moore said. “It’s our biggest ever commitment to natural history and one we are proud of.”