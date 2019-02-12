Vast numbers of Afghani tribesmen run for their lives as a man gradually raises his sword in the teaser of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming period film Kesari. The 30-second video was released by the makers on Tuesday.

Directed by Anurag Singh (Super Singh, Punjab 1984) Kesari is based on the battle of Saragarhi of 1897, in which 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army went head-to-head with thousands of Afghani tribesmen in Saragarhi in the North-West Frontier Province. The film, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, features Kumar as the leader of the Sikh regiment, Havildar Ishar Singh.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Kesari will be released on March 21. The battle has also inspired two other movies – Rajkumar Santoshi’s Battle of Saragarhi, starring Randeep Hooda, and Ajay Devgn’s Sons of Sardars 2 – as well as a television serial.