AR Murugadoss (Ghajini, Sarkar, Thuppaki) will write the dialogue and screenplay for the Tamil version of Marvel Studios’s Avengers: Endgame, according to a press release.

In the statement, Marvel India said it had associated with the award-winning Tamil director and screenwriter to “present the film to fans in their local language”.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame is a sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and the fourth film in the Avengers superhero league series, which includes Marvel’s The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). The film picks up where Infinity War left off – with the destruction of half the world’s population by the purple villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) – and will follow the remaining superheroes’ battle to save the world.

The cast includes Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. This is the twenty-second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which began with Iron Man (2008).