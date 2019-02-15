Reliance Entertainment has acquired the adaptation rights of Vineet Bajpai’s Harappa trilogy, the production company announced in a press note on Friday. The company will either make a digital or movie series based on the novels.

The historical fiction series, which covers a period stretching from the Indus Valley Civilisation in 1700 BCE to present-day Delhi, Varanasi and Paris, follows a descendant of a great leader from Harappa whose bloodline contains a powerful ancient curse that could destroy humankind. The novels in the series are Harappa – Curse of the Blood River (2017), Pralay – The Great Deluge (2018) and Kashi – Secret of the Black Temple (2018).

“The story oscillates from history to mythology, from occult to religion, from exorcism on one side to gunfights on the other, from tantriks to warriors, from love to ambition,” Bajpai told Scroll.in in an earlier interview.

In the press note, Sweta Agnihotri, the chief executive officer of Content Syndication at Reliance Entertainment, said they were looking to take Bajpai’s story to a wider audience. “The Harappa Trilogy transcends genre-categorisation and blends across the realms of history, mythology, fantasy, crime, thriller and contemporary fiction,” she said.

Also read:

Can a start-up strategy sell a book more successfully than a big publisher can?