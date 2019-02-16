The release date of Aijaz Khan’s Kashmir-set film Hamid has been pushed in the light of the recent terrorist attack in Pulwama, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel died, the makers of the film announced on Saturday in a press note.

The Yoodlee Films production was supposed to have been released on March 1. The film, starring Rasika Dugal, Vikas Kumar and Talha Arshad Reshi, explores the Kashmir conflict through the friendship between an eight-year-old Muslim boy and a CRPF soldier. The makers of the film were hoping to screen the film for CRPF personnel on Monday, they said.

While Hamid carries the message of “hope and peace,” this is not the time to release the film, Siddharth Anand Kumar, a producer at Yoodlee Films, said in the press note. The new release date has not been announced.

“We at Yoodlee Films stand in solidarity with the families of the Soldiers whose lives have been so cruelly erased,” Kumar said in the press note. “We are under attack now and this is neither the time nor the right atmosphere for us to release our film or for people to absorb the narrative of the film.”

Hamid follows eight-year-old Hamid (Reshi), who, on hearing that 786 is “god’s number”, assumes it to be the direct phone line to Allah and calls up with hopes of speaking to his deceased father. Instead, he reaches a troubled soldier (Vikas Kumar) who is posted in the state.

