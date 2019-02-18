Amazon Prime Video has announced a new Indian original series, the musical Bandish Bandits. Directed by Anand Tiwari (Love Per Square Foot), the series will have music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Created by Tiwari and Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Still and Still Media Creative, Bandish Bandits is about Indian classical singer Radhe and pop star Tamanna. Despite their contrasting personalities, the two “set out together on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites, though they might attract, can also adapt and go the long haul”, the press release said. The series will be released later this year. There is no word yet on the cast.

Bandish Bandits is a “millennial love story set against the backdrop of a clash between pop and Hindustani classical music”, Bindra said in the press note.

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, whose most recent soundtrack was for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), said they were looking forward to their first web project. “While the background score will work in tandem to the story-line and building the scenes, the songs in this series form a part of the core narrative,” they trio said in a statement. “Making musicals is a bit of a lost art form in India, and with Bandish Bandits we hope to bring this artistic format back to popular culture.”

Amazon Prime Video recently announced five new Indian original series as well as the second season of its gangster drama Mirzapur. Its existing slate of Indian originals includes Inside Edge, Breathe, Mirzapur, Four More Shots Please and Vella Raja. Its next series is Made In Heaven, which will be released on March 8.