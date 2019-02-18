The cast of the upcoming Narendra Modi biopic will include Prashant Narayanan as the antagonist, the producers announced on Monday. Narayanan will play a “fictional character of the biggest business tycoon of the country called Aditya Reddy” in Omung Kumar’s biopic, according to a press release.

Narayanan has started shooting for PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad, the press release added. Producer Sandip SSingh said that casting director Mukesh Chhabra had recommended Narayanan, whose films include Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, Shadows of Time, Murder 2 and Issaq. “When he came on board, I remember he told me a line that leave Aditya Reddy (his character) on me,’” Ssingh said in the press release.

The cast includes Vivek Anand Oberoi as Modi, Zarina Wahab as his mother Heeraben, and Barkha Bisht as his estranged wife, Jasodhaben. “These two characters were one of the most crucial ones in the film,” Sandip Ssingh had said in a previous press release. Also in the film is Manoj Joshi as Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah.

The biopic traces the journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh member who became the Chief Minister of Gujarat and the country’s prime minister. The film has been co-produced by Suresh Oberoi, and will trace Modi’s childhood, his years as chief minister, and his victory in the 2014 general election. The film was launched in Mumbai by BJP leader and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in January. No release date has been fixed yet.