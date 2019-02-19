The makers of Indra Kumar’s Total Dhamaal released a promotional video on Tuesday in which a Ramdev-like preacher suggests that the only way to relieve stress is by watching the movie. The preacher, suspended in mid-air, holds forth on the need for laughter.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in Kumar’s Dhamaal series, which began in 2007 and was followed by a sequel in 2011. The new film stars Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Mishra. It will be released on February 22.

Play Tension Ka The End Yogi, Total Dhamaal.

Two of the three songs released from the soundtrack so far have been remixes. First, there was Gourov-Roshin’s recreation of Paisa Yeh Paisa from Karz (1980). This was followed by the composer duo’s take on Mungda from Inkaar (1977). The third song, Speaker Phat Jaaye, is an original with lyrics by Kumaar (“O meri Lady Gaga, dil tere peeche bhaaga”).