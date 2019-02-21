Super Deluxe, Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s upcoming Tamil film starring Vijay Sethupathi will be released on March 29, the actor announced on Twitter.

The quirky Chennai-set drama, which weaves together inter-connected stories, also stars Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Akkineni, Ramya Krishnan, Bagavathi Perumal and Gayathrie. The film has been written by Kumararaja, Nalan Kumarasamy (Soodhu Kavvum) and Mysskin (Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum). The anthology film stars Sethupathi as Shilpa, a transwoman.

Super Deluxe is Kumararaja’s second movie after the National Film Award-winning gangster drama Aaranya Kaandam (2010). Nirav Shah and PS Vinod are the cinematographers and the music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.