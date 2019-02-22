Two strangers fall in love through messages exchanged in a diary in Nitin Kakkar’s Notebook, co-produced by Salman Khan. The film marks the debut of Pranutan Bahl, the granddaughter of yesteryear actress Nutan, and Zaheer Iqbal, who worked as an assistant director to Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan on Jai Ho (2014).

The trailer introduces Kabir (Iqbal), a former army officer who takes up a teaching position at a school in a remote area in Kashmir. He chances upon the diary of Firdaus (Bahl), who used to work there before him. He falls in love with her as he learns about her life through her notes. Firdaus, who is married, returns to the school a few years later and finds her diary there, with additions by Kabir. “Love with happen with the one you have never met,” the film’s trailer declares.

The clip also features a retooled version of the song Bhumro Bhumro from Mission Kashmir (2000). The music is by Vishal Mishra.

Nitin Kakkar’s film credits include Filmistaan (2012) and Mitron (2018). Notebook will be released on March 29.