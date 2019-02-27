Atul Kulkarni and Neil Bhoopalam will star in streaming service Voot’s upcoming web series The Sawaikar Case, the makers announced in a press note on Wednesday. The series will reportedly explore family, love and deceit.

Also starring Ashwini Bhave, Parul Gulati and Lalit Prabhakar, the series will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar [Mauli, Faster Fene, Classmates]. The thriller, which will feature Bhoopalam as a police officer, will be set in Goa, according to the press note.

The series will go on the floors by the end of February this year, the press note added. Kulkarni, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), will make his web series debut with The Sawaikar Case.