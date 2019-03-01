Amitabh Bachchan turns rapper for Aukaat, the new song from Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming crime thriller Badla. The song has vocals by Bachchan, Amit Mishra, Clinton Cerejo and Jizzy. Cerejo has composed the song and the lyrics are by Siddhant Kaushal and Jizzy.

“Aukaat ko badal de, tera agla pichla tu badal, leke badla” (Change your status, change your past and future through revenge) go the lyrics. The music video intersperses scenes from the crime thriller with Bachchan posing as a rapper.

Badla is an official remake of the the Spanish film The Invisible Guest (2016) and follows Naina (Taapsee Pannu), who has been charged with murder and is paid a visit by her lawyer, played by Bachchan. The thriller also stars Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Denzil Smith. Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment have produced Badla, which will be released on March 8.