The trailer of Robbie Grewal’s upcoming Romeo Akbar Walter wastes no time in cashing in on the moment: “We’re on the verge of a war with Pakistan,” Jackie Shroff’s voice declares as we see a montage of John Abraham and bombs hitting targets.

The war being referred to is the one that was fought between India and Pakistan in 1971. Jackie Shroff’s Research and Analysis Wing officer recruits Abraham’s character to “serve his country” and “transform India’s future”. Abraham goes undercover in Pakistan, but finds himself in the the cross hairs of Sikandar Kher’s police officer and Anil George’s fundamentalist cleric. The espionage thriller will be released on April 5.

Director Robbie Grewal has also written the screenplay. The cast includes Mouni Roy, Alka Amin, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Raghubir Yadav.

Abraham was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018) and Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate (2018). Grewal’s credits include Samay: When Time Strikes (2003), MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyar (2007) and Aloo Chaat (2009).