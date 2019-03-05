American actor Luke Perry, who appeared in the popular television series Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, died in Los Angeles on Monday. He was 52, and had been hospitalised after suffering a stroke on February 27.

“He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” his publicist, Arnold Robinson, said in a statement.

Perry became a teen idol after playing the brooding Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210 for close to a decade. “Originally, nobody wanted me but him,” Perry told Entertainment Weekly in 1994. “And I said, ‘Look, you put me on that show, I will kick its ass, man.’”

Play Beverly Hills, 90210.

His subsequent roles on television include The Incredible Hulk, Oz, John from Cincinnati, Windfall and Criminal Minds. In 2016, he began playing the character Fred Andrews in the popular television series Riverdale. “He was in Los Angeles shooting scenes for the Vancouver-based show when the stroke occurred,” EW said.

Perry’s screen appearances include the Good Intentions, Red Wing and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. “He will appear posthumously in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, playing the real-life Canadian-American actor Wayne Maunder who starred in the CBS Western TV show Lancer,” Variety reported. Tarantino’s film will be released in July.

“When my time is here up, I don’t want to look back and see that I didn’t do anything.”



Watch Luke Perry open up about what he wanted his legacy to be in this 1992 "First Person with Maria Shriver" interview. pic.twitter.com/VvgRQIbUj4 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

I think the most interesting thing about Luke Perry’s passing is that one generation knows him from "Beverly Hills 90210" and another from "Riverdale" which speaks volumes about his talent and that he can leave a solid impression on two separate generations. pic.twitter.com/Wq0PFfbczm — Roderick Harper (@rodharper) March 4, 2019

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

L.P.



you

made every

situation better,

my man.



your

elegance

your wit

your charm

and

your giant heart,

inspired and

enchanted so many

of us,

on countless

occasions,

with brilliant aplomb.



R.I.P good sir.



i am

truly honored

to have known you

all of these years.



©️



❤️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019

Rest in peace Luke Perry. I still have this Vanity Fair magazine. pic.twitter.com/2Db5lVkde3 — Joey Destefano (@alfiefairbairn) March 4, 2019

[VIDEO] And you always will be Luke Perry. You always will be. ❤️ #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/FBWDq5UVW2 — Barchie Daily (@Barchiedaily) March 4, 2019

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019