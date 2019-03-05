American actor Luke Perry, who appeared in the popular television series Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, died in Los Angeles on Monday. He was 52, and had been hospitalised after suffering a stroke on February 27.
“He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends,” his publicist, Arnold Robinson, said in a statement.
Perry became a teen idol after playing the brooding Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills, 90210 for close to a decade. “Originally, nobody wanted me but him,” Perry told Entertainment Weekly in 1994. “And I said, ‘Look, you put me on that show, I will kick its ass, man.’”
His subsequent roles on television include The Incredible Hulk, Oz, John from Cincinnati, Windfall and Criminal Minds. In 2016, he began playing the character Fred Andrews in the popular television series Riverdale. “He was in Los Angeles shooting scenes for the Vancouver-based show when the stroke occurred,” EW said.
Perry’s screen appearances include the Good Intentions, Red Wing and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. “He will appear posthumously in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, playing the real-life Canadian-American actor Wayne Maunder who starred in the CBS Western TV show Lancer,” Variety reported. Tarantino’s film will be released in July.