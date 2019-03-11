“This crime is not just heinous, it is insanity,” says a police officer played by Shefali Shah in the trailer of Netflix’s upcoming series Delhi Crime.

Directed by Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, the seven-part series revisits the December 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder, with a focus on the police investigations. On December 16, 2012, five men and one juvenile raped and assaulted a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in a private bus in the national capital. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29 that year. The series, which spans six days, details the swift police crackdown – all six accused (who were later convicted) were arrested within a week.

Shah plays Varthika Chaturvedi, who leads the investigation into the case. “In 2012, a heinous crime enraged a whole country. This time, the hunt is personal,” says the official synopsis.

Delhi Crime, which was premiered at the Sundance International Film Festival earlier this year, also stars Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal. Produced by Golden Karavan and Ivanhoe Pictures, the series will be out on Netflix on March 22.