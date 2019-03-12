“Problems are common in a man’s life, but should we run away from them or make them run from us?” Vijay Sethupathi asks as he roughs up thugs in the teaser of his upcoming film Sindhubaadh.

Directed by SU Arun Kumar, the Tamil film, which also stars Anjali, is an action thriller that is aiming for a summer release this year. Sindhubaadh marks Kumar’s third collaboration with Sethupathi following the police drama Sethupathi (2016) and Pannaiyarum Padminiyum (2014). Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for Sindhubaadh.

Sethupathi, whose recent credits include Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2017) and the Rajinikanth-starrer Petta (2018), will next be seen in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s ensemble thriller Super Deluxe, in which he plays a transwoman.