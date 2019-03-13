Even as a biopic on Narendra Modi nears completion, Eros Now on Wednesday announced a web series on the Prime Minister. The series will be out in April this year, coinciding with the 2019 general elections that will be held from April 11 to May 19. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance hopes to be re-elected for a second term.

Titled Modi, the web series will “showcases the eventful life of the inspiring and influential leader”, the makers said in a press release. The producers are Benchmark Pictures and the director is Umesh Shukla (Oh My God, 2012, 102 Not Out, 2018).

The 10-part series will cover Modi’s life from the age of 12 to his political career – he joined BJP in 1987 after serving in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, and later became the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001. In 2014, he took charge as prime minister. Faisal Khan, Ashish Sharma and Mahesh Thakur will play Modi at different ages in the series.

Common man to becoming the PM, you know the leader, but do you know the man? #ErosNow announces the most-sought-after biopic #Modi on India’s PM. Witness his life unfold in this original series releasing this April, directed by @umeshkshukla.@RidhimaLulla @PMOIndia @sethimanav pic.twitter.com/EI7JDWWOz3 — Eros Now (@ErosNow) March 13, 2019

Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand have written the series, which will highlight “many incidents that made him devote his life to the service of the country”, the press release added, describing the series as “the ultimate gateway to witness the life of a self-made man”.

In a statement, Eros Group Chief Content Officer Ridhima Lulla described Modi as an “exciting project”. She added, “Our attempt through this biopic is to tell the story of his struggle, ambition, intensity and success and how it not only inspires many but is one of the factors of his mass appeal.”

Umesh Shukla said in the note, “His growing-up years, brave decisions and roles at different phases of life makes for an incredible story.”

Omung Kumar’s film on the BJP leader, PM Narendra Modi, stars Vivek Anand Oberoi as the prime minister. The cast includes Manoj Joshi as BJP President Amit Shah, Zarina Wahab as Modi’s mother Heeraben, and Barkha Bisht as his estranged wife, Jasodhaben. Production is underway, and the movie is likely to be released in April.