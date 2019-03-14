Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will star in filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period drama RRR, the makers announced at a press event on Thursday. The film, headlined by Telugu actors NT Rama Rao Jr (Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, 2018; Temper, 2015) and Ram Charan (Rangasthalam, 2018; Magadheera, 2009), is scheduled to be released on July 30, 2020.

The period drama is a work of fiction drawing from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, the makers said. Set in the 1920s, the film follows their early years “away from home (in Delhi) before they started fighting for the country”, according to its official synopsis. RRR will reportedly be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages.

Produced by DVV Entertainment, the film will also star Tamil actor Samuthirakani and British actress Daisy Edgar Jones. This is Rajamouli’s first film after his blockbuster Baahubali films Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).