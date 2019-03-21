AL Vijay’s upcoming action thriller Watchman stars GV Prakash Kumar as a young man who is in trouble. But as the trailer suggests, Watchman is also about a furry golden retriever whose only goal is to “save and protect his master.”

Written and directed by Vijay (Madrasapattinam, Thalaivaa), the Tamil film’s cast includes Samyuktha Hegde, Yogi Babu, Muneeskanth, Raj Arjun and Suman. Prakash recently revealed in an interview to Silverscreen.in that he plays a “lower-middle class” water-can seller who “finds himself in an extraordinary, life-threatening situation”. The film has been lensed by Nirav Shah and Saravanan Ramasamy and has music by Prakash. The film’s release date is yet to be confirmed.

Kumar was last seen in Rajiv Menon’s musical drama Sarvam Thaala Mayam (2019).